Family not ready to give up on baby boy born with rare condition

Baby Keanu was born with a rare condition which means his windpipe feeds into his lungs instead of his stomach. Photo / Givealittle

Baby Keanu was born with a rare condition which means his windpipe feeds into his lungs instead of his stomach. Photo / Givealittle

The family of a newborn baby who has already survived an operation to put his organs back inside his body are clinging on to hope doctors outside New Zealand will be able to keep him alive.

Just days after a successful operation to repair omphalocele - a condition where the baby is born with its organs sticking outside its belly button, baby Keanu-Jay has been dealt another devastating blow.

The 8-day-old has been diagnosed with the rare condition Type 4 Laryngeal Cleft, which means food goes into his lungs instead of his stomach due to an incomplete fusion of the tissue between the larynx and the oesophagus.

Keanu was flown from Christchurch Womens hospital to Auckland Starship Hospital last Friday in the hope doctors there could operate to fix the severe rare condition, according to a Givealittle page set up by Keanu's aunty Rose Otene.

However, following further scans, doctors have given the family the heartbreaking news that they believe his condition is unsurvivable and to prepare for his funeral, Otene posted on the Givealittle page.

But his family are not ready to give up just yet and believe more can be done for their little fighter.

Otene has set up a Givealittle page to help the family seek medical advice and treatment overseas.

"In my opinion they have given up without giving him a fighting chance," she wrote.

"With a lot of research and calling out to doctors around the world they have told us that there is help available. We have also seen stories of it being repairable. And so many recommendations of doctors out of New Zealand who have more experience in this field."

Keanu is being fed nutrients through IV and is breathing independently. His vitals were also positive, she posted.

Otene said her "heart breaks" for his parents and five siblings who were determined not to give up fighting for him.

"We are here to be his voice, fight this with him and to make sure he gets a fair chance at life. So in saying this we have created this give a little page to help gather some money in hope to fly him overseas or to get him any sort of help he needs."