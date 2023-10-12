The woman killed in a dog attack at her Otiria Rd property has been identified as a well-known local. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The elderly woman killed in a dog attack while hanging out her washing was a well-known member of the Moerewa community.

The woman died after a dog reportedly attacked her while she was hanging out washing yesterday afternoon at her Otiria Rd property.

Auntie Rosie Reihana said the woman was “one of our kuia from way back”. Speaking with May Hati and Tuhi Pukeroa at the community’s second hand shop, she said the woman was a long-time resident of the town who was known to all.

She was a hard-working volunteer, often helping in the kitchen at nearby Otiria Marae.

“It’s really hurting. She would awhi everybody. This is our kuia of this community. She is one of us,” Reihana said.

Those walking Main St were openly comforting others, offering memories of the woman.

“That family has always been contributors to the community.”

A woman who lived on the same road was shocked when she learned about her good friend’s death this morning. She had last seen her a few days ago.

The friend said she the pair had been mates for years, and fondly recalled hanging around Moerewa together as teenagers. The woman killed is understood to have lived in Moerewa all her life.

The friend believed the dog potentially belonged to one of the woman’s family members, however, police have not made any official comments around the ownership of the dog.

Police were alerted to the attack about 4.40pm on Thursday. A family member at the scene told RNZ the woman had been hanging out washing when a dog came onto the property and attacked her.

Another resident who knew the woman said she believed the attack happened when the larger dog attacked a smaller dog and she tried to intervene.

The woman, who was of small stature, was said to have got between the two dogs - at least one of which believed to be a family pet - when the large dog turned on her.

Two other people were injured, one of whom was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital.

A neighbour reportedly shot the dog before officers arrived.

Reihana said there were a lot of dogs in the community of which many were running loose. In the wake of the tragedy, she planned to organise a meeting to try and resolve the dog issue.

“There’s a lot of dogs around here.”

Just days earlier, she said she had told one dog owner to keep it tied up, warning: “Someone is going to get hurt.”

Other older members of the community spoke of concerns over dogs with one saying she organised a lift to church even though it was close by.

“There’s too many dogs.”

Whānau spanning four generations have gathered at the woman’s property this morning with more arriving. The Advocate spoke to the woman’s husband, who asked for privacy on behalf of the family.