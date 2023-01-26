Ragdoll Bailey after he was attacked by roaming dogs.

Around 10 cats have gone missing in a small Northland community in the last year, and residents believe they have been killed by roaming dogs.

Two dog attacks have been witnessed by owners, one in July and one earlier this month.

Pataua South resident Laurence Pope’s beloved Ragdoll cat Bailey was mauled by two dogs on January 9, an attack seen by his traumatised partner.

One of the dogs carried Bailey away in its mouth, but the cat was found alive shortly afterward.

They rushed Bailey to the vet and spent $16,000 on treatment, taking him to a specialist vet in Auckland, but he died two days later.

Pope was warned the treatment could cost as much as $40,000.

“Fortunately, we were in a position where it was an option we could consider. It’s a huge amount of money, and it’s not like we have it just lying around, but we have the ability to raise money if we need it,” he said.

Bailey in happier times.

“A lot of people don’t have the option, and a lot of people who have been victims of this haven’t ever found their cat.”

Pope found out after the attack that a number of other cats had gone missing in the area, one of which was also seen being mauled by dogs.

“It just sucks. I’ve spoken to so many people now who have had their family pets disappear, and it’s just so sad.”

Another cat went missing from the area last week, Pope said.

Although 10 cats may not seem like a lot, he added, it affected a large proportion of the residents.

“In Pataua South, there might be 100 houses. It’s a very small community.”

Whangārei District Council manager of health and bylaws Reiner Mussle said one attack on a cat in July had been reported, which was witnessed by the complainant’s children.

“It was alleged that there were approximately eight cats that went missing around the same time, but no cats were found and no evidence was provided linking suspect/offending dogs,” he said.

“The suspect dogs from last year disappeared and could not be located. Without conclusive evidence and witness reports, we cannot take action under the Dog Control Act 1996.”

There had been one recent report of an attack on a cat who subsequently died, Mussle said, and the council had been advised of one other missing cat.

Pope said the council had not done enough, and he was afraid a person might be next.

Laurence Pope with his cat Bailey.

“What happens when a young child is running around in the back garden and these dogs decide to have a crack at it?”

Mussle said there had been one report of an incident between a dog and a person, but it was minor and the dog in question was not thought to be involved in any cat attacks.

Pataua South resident Penny Beech went to the council after her cat Loki was attacked by two dogs in July.

Her children saw the cat being attacked by two large dogs, one of which carried him away in its mouth. Loki has not been seen since.

Eight cats had gone missing from the small beach community up until that point, Beech said.

She and her children believed, from a photo sent to her of the dogs that attacked Bailey, that at least one of those dogs also attacked their cat.

“I was just so angry when I heard that this had reared its head again,” Beech added.

She said she had heard the dogs at night back in July, but had not heard them again since the attack on Bailey. Her neighbour’s chickens also appeared to have been attacked by dogs.

“I know for some people it’s just a cat, but they’re still a part of your family,” Beech told the Advocate.

“It’s amazing how something like this can just rip through [the community]. It affects so many people in so many different ways.”

Mussle said there was a lack of evidence that the same dogs who mauled Beech’s cat were involved in the attack on Bailey.

“There is absolutely no conclusive evidence that the offending dogs were the same ones involved in any earlier offending. With the latest reported case, two dogs were seen, but descriptions are not detailed enough and thus inconclusive.

Mussle asked that people report attacks to help them track down the offending dogs.

“The preference is that all incidents be reported to Council’s Animal Management team, rather than [people] simply posting all over Facebook/social media, which is not helpful in tracking down any offending dogs and their owners,” Mussle said.

“The only way we can effectively deal with attack dogs is to impound such dogs and, based on evidential sufficiency, prosecute their owners. That way, the courts can order the destruction of an attack dog, which removes that dog from the area.”

All complaints are being investigated or have already been investigated, Mussle said.