Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Cat disappearances in Northland blamed on roaming dogs

By
5 mins to read
Ragdoll Bailey after he was attacked by roaming dogs.

Ragdoll Bailey after he was attacked by roaming dogs.

Around 10 cats have gone missing in a small Northland community in the last year, and residents believe they have been killed by roaming dogs.

Two dog attacks have been witnessed by owners, one in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Go barefoot in Bali with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate