Today he was named as Kiaan Chand, with his grandfather Uki Chand telling Stuff that Kiaan loved dinosaurs and was “very healthy”.

“I’ve got no words to say,” he said about his grief.

The boy’s family earlier said they were humbled by the love and compassion they had experienced from others after their “unimaginable loss”.

Lily, a close friend of the boy’s mother, said the community had wrapped the family in support in their darkest hour.

Many people are deeply moved and want to help in any way they can, she said.

That led Lily to set up a Givealittle page to help with funeral costs and associated expenses.

“I’m a close friend of the mother of the beautiful little boy who tragically passed away at Starship Hospital on Monday, April 7th, 2025,” Lily wrote.

“Since this unimaginable loss, the family have been humbled by the outpouring of love, compassion, and support from people in our community.

“Many have reached out, asking how they can help. In response, I’ve set up this Givealittle page to support this grieving family as they navigate the darkest days of their lives.”

All donations would go directly towards supporting the family, “giving them space, care, and comfort as they begin to heal”.

“Your kindness means more than words can express. Thank you for wrapping this family in love during such an incredibly difficult time.”

The Givealittle page has a link to the Herald’s coverage of the tragedy.

Beloved boy to be farewelled with ‘celebration of life’ ceremony

Kiaan will be farewelled tomorrow at an emotional ceremony dubbed a celebration of the youngster’s life.

It’s understood the boy’s Fijian Indian family are Hindu and organisers are preparing for a big turnout.

A source told the Herald that after the surgery last week, the boy was monitored at the private hospital for a couple of days before being discharged home.

But on Thursday last week he complained of pain in his throat, started vomiting blood and then collapsed.

An ambulance rushed to the family’s West Auckland home and took him to Starship children’s hospital.

It’s understood the boy had stopped breathing and hospital scans showed he was effectively brain dead.

He died on Monday surrounded by family after life support was switched off.

Police said they visited Starship on Monday evening after a sudden death and were now making inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

It’s understood an autopsy was carried out before the boy’s body was released to the family.

A source told the Herald the parents are in the throes of grief.

“The mum and dad are really struggling. The mum is trying to hold it together because she has a 4-year-old as well.

“She’s preparing for the funeral. She’s going through all the things she has to do.”

Fatal complications from routine procedure ‘extremely rare’

Surgeons spoken to by the Herald said a tonsillectomy was one of the most common of all surgical operations and thousands were performed annually.

Fatal complications were extremely rare.

Ministry of Education North leader Isabel Evans said officials were liaising with the boy’s school.

“The ministry extends our deepest sympathies to the family and the wider school community during this incredibly difficult time. We have offered the school our support and are available for as long as needed.”

Several high-level investigations are under way into what was supposed to have been a routine day procedure and recovery.

The source said there were many unanswered questions.

“It’s a very standard operation. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Mike Shepherd, Health New Zealand group director of operations at Auckland City Hospital, confirmed an investigation had begun.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to this family for the loss of their child.

“Our clinicians are working closely with Southern Cross Healthcare to carry out a review of the care provided and are liaising with the family.”

Dr Erica Whineray Kelly, Southern Cross Healthcare chief medical officer, said the organisation was “devastated” a patient had died after surgery and was supporting Health NZ’s review.

