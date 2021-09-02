Family link found after DNA testing for baby found abandoned at Auckland recycling plant

Detective Inspector Scott Beard reveals details about a deceased baby that was found at a recycling facility in Onehunga. Video / NZ Herald

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Police have identified potential relatives of a baby found dead and abandoned at an Auckland recycling plant last month after DNA testing was carried out.

The baby was found at the Onehunga site on Monday, August 16.

Despite numerous police appeals, her mother has not come forward.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard told the Herald last week police would work with forensic experts to create a DNA profile for the baby in a bid to find any family members on available databases.

Today he confirmed potential links had been found.

"Police have been making a number of extensive enquiries since the newborn was found at the Onehunga site on August 16, and are now working through a DNA database to help find her mother," Beard said.

"The baby girl's DNA profile was obtained ... a group of people with a potential DNA familial link have been identified.

"Police have begun the process of speaking to some of these people in the hope of narrowing the group down and identifying the newborn's mother."

Beard said the work was "extremely complex" and will take some time.

"But we are determined to find some answers for the sake of this little girl," he vowed.

"As we've said right from the start, we want to make sure the baby's mum gets the support she needs."

Work is already well underway reviewing hours of CCTV footage trying to establish how the baby girl got to the recycling facility.

This includes reviewing the movements of more than 100 recycling trucks that had gone to the recycling facility that day.

"It's a mammoth task," Beard said today.

"Police are also reviewing information received from about a dozen people after releasing images of clothing and a blue bag found near the girl at the scene

"We still don't know for sure whether these items are linked and are keeping an open mind."

Beard renewed his appeal for the mother to come forward.

"It's not too late for the newborn's mother or someone within her immediate circle of family or friends to come forward," he said.

"We urge them and anyone else who might know what happened to do the right thing and talk to somebody, whether it's Police or someone who can notify us on their behalf."

Anyone with information is urged to contact 105 quoting file number 210816/2825 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.