Body of newborn baby found at Auckland recycling facility in Onehunga, police fear for mother

Detective Inspector Scott Beard reveals details about a deceased baby that was found at a recycling facility in Onehunga. Video / NZ Herald

Police are hoping someone will come forward with information after a dead baby was discovered at a recycling plant in Onehunga, Auckland last night.

It appears the baby was brought in recycling waste that went into the facility around 6.30pm last night, Detective Scott Beard said at a press conference this afternoon. Workers were onsite at the time.

Police were at the plant last night conducting a scene examination which would take some time, Beard said.

"What we want to do is find the mother. We're concerned there are medical issues and she needs help and support."

The baby's cause of death is unknown and a post mortem examination will be carried out tomorrow. Police do not know where in Auckland the recycling was picked up from last night.

Police have spoken to staff at the recycling plant and are supporting them.

"She could well have some serious injuries," Beard said of the baby's mother.

"We have already made inquiries with hospitals and will continue to work closely with them," Beard said earlier today.

Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the site, but Beard warned there is a "significant amount of work to undertake".

"These types of investigations can be extremely complex," he said. "We have teams of specialist staff and this will be treated sensitively and with respect."

Police outside the recycling centre in Onehunga, Auckland where the body of a baby was found. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The private recycling facility in Onehunga is one of 120 owned by international company Visy in New Zealand, Thailand and Australia.

The company says its Auckland facility handles 30 per cent of kerbside recycling in New Zealand. It also accepts material that is dropped off, according to Auckland Council.

Calls to Visy's Onehunga site went unanswered this afternoon.

* Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact police at 105, quoting file number 210816/2825, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.