A helicopter at Levin Showgrounds preparing to transport members of Horowhenua LandSAR into the Tararua Ranges in the search for missing man Brent Harrison.

A man missing in the Tararua Ranges since Monday has been found alive after spending three days and two nights alone in the bush.

Brent Harrison, 72, was reported as missing on Monday afternoon after going for a tramp in the Tararua Ranges east of Levin earlier that day.

His disappearance sparked a large scale search operation involving Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) and Police and he was found alive at 7pm last night by family members involved in the search.

Harrison’s worried family had gathered at the entrance to Tararua Forest Park yesterday and Horowhenua Chronicle understands his son Luke was in the party that found him.

He was located alive just before 7pm near the Ohau Gorge. His family remained with him while support was organised to airlift him out of the area, and he was flown to Palmerston North Hospital at 8.20pm.

Inspector Ashley Gurney. said Police were pleased to be able to share the news Harrison had been found.

“Obviously, he has been through quite an ordeal after spending close to three days in the Ranges, but the community rallied together determined for him to return home, and he will,” she said.

“We have had Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR trackers and search dogs on the ground, and Amateur Radio Communications (ARERC) providing communications support – plus support from the Royal New Zealand Airforce NH90 helicopter, Amalgamated Helicopters in the air and the Rapid Relief Team.”

“In addition to these volunteers, a number of friends and family joined the search yesterday.”

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone involved, and over the past few days, for giving up your time and providing your expertise to our efforts.”

Harrison is receiving medical attention at Palmerston North Hospital.

He was an experienced tramper who belonged to the Tararua Tramping Club and had been tramping from a young age.

He had only planned to go for a day tramp to Te Matawai Hut and entered the bush at 5am on Monday morning. The alarm was raised later that afternoon when he failed to return.

His disappearance served as a great advertisement for the merits of carrying a PLB (personal locator beacon) for anyone entering the bush.