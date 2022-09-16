Zane Wallace was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 15 years and six months in the High Court at Whanganui for the murder of Jasmine Wilson.

Zane Wallace was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 15 years and six months in the High Court at Whanganui for the murder of Jasmine Wilson.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A brawl almost broke out in the courtroom today after the sentencing of a Hells Angels gang prospect who carried out a prolonged and vicious assault resulting in the death of a mother of two.

Zane Paora Wallace appeared before Justice Francis Cooke in the High Court at Whanganui for sentencing on a raft of charges, including the murder of Jasmine Wilson.

The 30-year-old died in Wellington Hospital on August 2, 2019 after her unconscious and badly injured body was dumped at Whanganui Hospital's Emergency Department several days earlier.

Wilson's battered and bruised body was discovered by Wallace's father, Steven, when he was called by his son wanting help on July 31.

Steven along with his ex-wife, Wallace's mother, Leanne and his sister, Stevie-Lee Wallace, had all been convicted and sentenced for attempting to pervert the course of justice in relation to Wilson's death.

Wallace pleaded guilty to the murder charge on the day his retrial was supposed to start in the High Court at Whanganui on July 25, 2022, before the jury was selected.

He had also previously pleaded guilty to four charges of threatening grievous bodily harm, three of assault with intent to injure, two of threatening to kill and one each of injures with intent to injure, assault, male assaults female and demands with menace.

Additional security was on hand at the courthouse for the case as tensions and emotions ran high between Wallace's and Wilson's families before the hearing got underway.

Extra care had to be taken to keep the families separated in the public gallery, which was packed with some people having to stand, for the sentencing.

Loud sobbing echoed around the courtroom as Wallace, wearing a white T-shirt, was brought into the courtroom.

Tensions quickly erupted between the families after Justice Cooke sentenced Wallace to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 15 years and six months.

Police and court security had to get between members of the two groups, who were yelling insults and threatening each other, to avoid physical violence.

Eventually the courtroom was cleared.

Earlier Brenda O'Shea, Wilson's mother, said in her victim impact statement her anger was almost unhinged and she wished she didn't have to make it.

"I wish I was behind the veil with Jazz every day since she died, that feeling never dies."

Jasmine Tamara Wilson, 30, died on August 2, 2019 after her beaten body was dumped outside Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Wilson's murder had fractured the relationship with O'Shea and her husband Robert's relationship with their other children.

"Her siblings are adult, living their own lives. There has been no time to mourn together especially with not knowing what happened.

"The murder trial looming over our heads. We haven't been able to give each other the time to take in, digest, korero and grieve."

O'Shea said her daughter's heart was imbedded in her whānau, te ao Māori and the arts.

"She was not only creative but talented, an artist, a kapa haka tutor, a hairdresser and soft touch mother.

"Her laugh was hearty and distinctive, her song beautiful and melodic, she was bright and quick-witted, the jokester who kept a smile on her face even when unhappy."

O'Shea said Wallace's sentence needed to be substantial.

"The never-ending guilt every day that I am alive and she is not, that I somehow helped or didn't do enough and Jazz was left in the position to be killed."

Her husband Robert said he had met Jazz when she was aged 5.

"She was a great kid."

When the family went to Wellington to be beside Wilson, Robert had to tell her boys their mother might die and if she didn't she would never be the same again.

"I never wanted to lie to the boys about what was going on.

"That was one of the hardest conversations I've ever had in my life."

Wallace's sisters spoke of the trauma they had suffered losing her.

"The thought of the pain and suffering she suffered made me feel sick," her sister Georgia said.

"I wanted to tell her killer, violence is not okay and women should never be treated that way."

Georgia used her skills as a make-up artist to give Wilson some dignity at her funeral.

"I wanted her to hold a resemblance to the Jasmine we know and loved."

Kate said Wilson was her hero and growing up she wanted to be exactly like her.

She wasn't able to recognise her sister when she saw her in hospital.

After Wilson's death Kate said she was angry, confused and in a state of disbelief.

Zara said Wilson had always been everyone's protector and had saved her life once when she had a seizure by giving her CPR when nobody else knew what to do.

Crown prosecutor Chris Wilkinson-Smith submitted there needed to be an uplift from the standard 10 years minimum non-parole period to reflect the extreme violence and threats Wallace had made to Wilson and her family.

Wilkinson-Smith sought a period of 16 to 17 years.

"This is a terrible tragedy."

He detailed Wallace had a history of violent behaviour towards his previous partners and anyone he came into contact with.

"He's been wreaking havoc on those closest to him or those who cross paths with him.

"He remains a very serious risk to anyone who comes into contact with him."

Defence lawyer Debbie Goodlet said Wallace accepted his sentence would be for life.

"He will either spend the rest of his life in jail or on parole."

Goodlet said Wallace wanted to focus on addressing the issues causing him problems and to make himself better through treatment and counselling.

Justice Cooke said there was no doubt Wallace's offending required a high minimum period of imprisonment after he had terrified her over a sustained period of time.

"Ultimately killing her after threatening to do so."

He detailed how Wallace had threatened to kill Wilson by stabbing her, told her he would bash her head in, as well as other explicit and gruesome ways he would kill her.

Wallace had also threatened to kill Wilson's children and family.

Wilson had been assaulted by Wallace while they were at the Hells Angels clubrooms one night before he was told to stop.

Wallace also attacked another woman and a man on August 24, 22 days after Wilson died.

Justice Cooke sentenced Wallace to a total of 15 years and six months' imprisonment.

As he was led out of the courtroom one of Wilson's family yelled "I hope you burn in hell", which almost led to a brawl in the courtroom.

In a press release Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Taylor said he was relieved the distress of the court process following the brutal death of a loved one was finally over for Wilson's family.

"Although nothing can make right the horrendous actions that led to Jasmine's death, I hope this gives them a sense of closure," Taylor said.

"Her death was a result of violence inflicted by someone that ultimately should have loved and respected her and failed in the worst way."

Taylor said his heart went out to Wilson's loved ones as they began their next chapter without her.