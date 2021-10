The cordon on Lambton Quay. Photo / Wellington City Council

Buses are being forced to detour after a pane of glass fell and shattered on a central Wellington footpath.

Glass is littering Lambton Quay with cars and buses being directed down Panama St.

⚠️ DETOUR LAMBTON QUAY ⚠️



Broken glass has fallen onto Lambton Quay by Panama St in front of the HSBC building.



Cars and buses are being directed down Panama St. Please avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/LvdGYBiTi1 — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) October 26, 2021

The glass reportedly fell from the nearby HSBC building, causing police to shut down the street. No one has been injured by the falling panel.