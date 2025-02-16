Monaro Kerr-Wilson, now aged 20, is beginning another jail term after failing in his bid for home detention at a Hamilton District Court sentencing this week.
Kerr-Wilson notched up about $80,000 of Marketplace frauds in 2022 and was jailed for 16 and a half months but allowed to apply for home detention.
At the time, Judge Brett Crowley told him that he targeted “high-value goods because you wanted to obtain the most money you could by deceiving people in this way, knowing that you were never going to be able to repay them and in my view, you never had any intention to”.
Kerr-Wilson, who according to court documents now lives in Auckland, agreed to pay $20,000 and showed him a fake screenshot of a bank transfer.
The owner left the vehicle with the keys inside and went to Auckland thinking he’d been paid. He never received any money.
Kerr-Wilson was arrested while driving the same vehicle.
Then on October 26 at Ngāruawāhia, Kerr-Wilson saw a trailer listed for sale for $10,000 and again, agreed to buy it and transfer the money.
The money never landed in the victim’s bank.
Kerr-Wilson also admitted numerous charges including driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, failing to stop, breaching release conditions, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a person in a family relationship, from between September and November.
The assault involved Kerr-Wilson driving a black Mercedes on September 9 and swerving violently in his lane and when he came to a stop, the victim jumped out of the car.
He did a u-turn, driving through a red light narrowly missing a pedestrian, and got out and dragged her by the hair and to the car.
On November 5, he was driving a Holden Commodore with false plates in Hamilton and when police signalled him to stop, he sped off before crashing in the suburb of St Andrews.
He then ran and while being chased by a police dog, a knife fell out of his pocket.