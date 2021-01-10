Facebook cracking down on local hate pages

Facebook has reportedly removed a number of administrators of local far-right pages. Photo / AP

It appears Facebook is cracking down on local hate sites with group administrators reportedly being removed.

A New Zealand far-right Facebook page posted that they do not know how much longer they will be able to operate on the social media platform.

"We are well and truly caught up in the great purge with most of the admins being removed from the pages."

A similar Facebook page which appears to be linked to the group is also reportedly losing administrators.

The pages have about 2500 likes and 3600 followers between them.

A Trade Me link is included in the "about" section of the pages where MAGA (Make Ardern Go Away) hats are being sold.

Both have posted links to back-up accounts they intend on using instead.

It follows a week of action from social media giants after the riot in the US Capitol Building on Thursday.

Twitter and Facebook both temporarily blocked Donald Trump.

Facebook subsequently extended its ban until the end of the US president's term in 12 days. Twitter followed suit with a lifetime ban.

Other services have made similair moves over the past 48 hours, including Facebook-owned Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest and Reddit, while popular e-commerce platform Shopify took down Trump's official campaign store.