Eye surgery clears vision for penguin

A collaborative group, formed with experts from SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium, Eye Institute and Auckland Zoo worked together, bringing their individual expertise to the operation.
Melody was prepped for surgery with a full anaesthetic to keep her still during the operation.
“Cataract surgery on a penguin is kind of similar to a human,” Hadden said.
“(But) the head’s a lot smaller so it’s hard to know where to hold your hands during surgery.”
Fortunately, a penguin’s eye is roughly the same size as a human’s, making the procedure a bit easier, although a further complication is the three eyelids a penguin has to protect the eye while swimming underwater.
“It’s got three eyelids and the thing that we use to hold the eyelids apart only has space for two,” Hadden said. “So, we had to stitch the other eyelid back.”
The operation was, once again, a success and Melody was isolated away from the pool for her recovery.
Amy Wardrop said that Melody’s eye had healed well.
“Gentoo penguins are highly social animals that rely on visual cues,” Wardrop said. “Ensuring Melody’s vision allows her to interpret and respond to her environment, which is crucial for her wellbeing.
“She’s gained all of her confidence back, she’s running around and is no longer getting startled by other birds and staff,” she said.