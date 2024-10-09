Eye surgery clears vision for penguin

Dr Peter Hadden of the Auckland Eye Institute has now operated on 2 penguins, removing cataracts. Photo / Shanel Hall

With a keen interest in human and animal vision, Hadden had made penguin vision a major focus of his PhD.

“This cataract was really dense,” Hadden said. “It was much worse than most people would let their cataracts get. The penguin would see basically nothing through it.”

Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s penguin keeper Amy Wardrop said that Melody had developed a cataract in her right eye earlier this year.

“She became startled and easily spooked by the other birds and keepers in the enclosure,” she said.

Melody is given a full anaesthetic to keep her still during surgery. Photo / Shanel Hall

A collaborative group, formed with experts from SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium, Eye Institute and Auckland Zoo worked together, bringing their individual expertise to the operation.

Melody was prepped for surgery with a full anaesthetic to keep her still during the operation.

“Cataract surgery on a penguin is kind of similar to a human,” Hadden said.

“(But) the head’s a lot smaller so it’s hard to know where to hold your hands during surgery.”

Fortunately, a penguin’s eye is roughly the same size as a human’s, making the procedure a bit easier, although a further complication is the three eyelids a penguin has to protect the eye while swimming underwater.

The three eyelids caused a minor bump to the procedure. Photo / Shanel Hall

“It’s got three eyelids and the thing that we use to hold the eyelids apart only has space for two,” Hadden said. “So, we had to stitch the other eyelid back.”

The operation was, once again, a success and Melody was isolated away from the pool for her recovery.

Amy Wardrop said that Melody’s eye had healed well.

“Gentoo penguins are highly social animals that rely on visual cues,” Wardrop said. “Ensuring Melody’s vision allows her to interpret and respond to her environment, which is crucial for her wellbeing.

Melody is taken back to Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's after the operation. Photo / Shanel Hall

“She’s gained all of her confidence back, she’s running around and is no longer getting startled by other birds and staff,” she said.

Melody is back in the penguin enclosure and swimming with the other gentoos. Photo / Shanel Hall

“The gentoos are going into their nesting season at this time and she’s back with her partner on the nest.

“Hopefully eggs will be on their way for Melody very soon.”

"Hopefully eggs will be on their way for Melody very soon."





