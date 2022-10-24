Charges of wilful damage and assaulting police were likely. Photo / File

A young man found unconscious on the ground caused $2000 of damage to an ambulance when he woke up and became “extremely violent” on his way to Dunedin Hospital.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said an 18-year-old- was found lying unconscious but breathing in Queens Dr about 4.30 pm on Sunday.

The man was assessed by Hate Hone St John ambulance staff, and a decision was made to take him to Dunedin Hospital’s emergency department.

On the way there, the man awoke and became ‘’extremely violent’' towards police and St John staff, causing $2000 of damage to the ambulance’s interior, Sgt Lee said.

Charges of wilful damage and assaulting police were likely, Sgt Lee said.

It appeared that the man was intoxicated, Sgt Lee said.