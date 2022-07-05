Sacred Heart College is in Auckland's Glendowie. Photo / File

An Auckland Catholic boys' school has closed for the day after threats were made against people connected with the college.

Sacred Heart College has told pupils to not come to class today.

Police are investigating the incident with the area commander saying they were "treating the matter seriously".

A text and an email sent to parents said the threat was made through social media.

One person has been identified and is being spoken to by Police.

Area Commander Auckland East Inspector Jim Wilson said that they are extremely remorseful for what has occurred.

He also said that police have wound down their presence in the area but we will continue to liaise with the school as inquiries continue.

Patrick Walsh, the headmaster of Sacred Heart College, confirmed that police had completed their investigation and that school will return as normal tomorrow.

He thanked the community for their patience and quick response today.

The nature of the threat is still unclear.

The threat was directed at two people connected to the school.

"The police have advised that, given the nature of the anonymous threat, we err on the side of caution and close the school for the day until their investigations are completed," the email read.

A college spokeswoman said boys had been asked to stay home or, if they had already arrived at school, to return home.

The college was now working with police to investigate the source of the anonymous threats.

A statement on the situation was expected to be made to the school community when more was known, she said.

Wilson said police were aware of a threat sent to an east Auckland school.

"We are treating the matter seriously and are liaising with the school," said Wilson.

"Locals will notice an ongoing police presence in response to this incident."

He said the school had decided to close for the day out of precaution.