'Extremely fortunate' couple's dramatic escape from burning boat in Woolshed Bay, Coromandel

An Auckland couple were lucky to escape from their luxury launch when it burst into flames on Wednesday night.

Eyewitness Morris Watson said the boat owner noticed a burning smell at about 9.30pm.

He opened a hatch in the cockpit housing the batteries only to find the area engulfed in flames.

Watson said a couple named Kevan and Marion were on the boat, a Riviera 4700 Sedan anchored in Woolshed Bay off the west coast of the Coromandel Peninsula.

"He slammed the hatch shut and yelled at Marion to get in the dinghy with their dog Sapphie."

"They were extremely fortunate in that had it happened 15 minutes later, they would have been asleep and wouldn't have been able to escape."

The boat sank and the couple lost many possessions.

"The vessel burned for an hour-and-a-half and then sank. Having lost everything on board they are lucky to have escaped with their lives," Watson added.

"The fire was so intense that it burned 2000 litres of diesel which prevented diesel from contaminating nearby mussel farms," Watson added.

"Tests today have shown no signs of diesel contamination."

Watson took the couple to Half Moon Bay in Auckland on Thursday.

He said remains of the burnt-out boat were on the seabed in Woolshed Bay, Whanganui Island.

He said the harbourmaster marked the sunken boat with a buoy.

The buoy would stay until a salvage team with heavy lifting equipment could remove the boat.

Police confirmed a boat fire was reported in Woolshed Bay and two people on board managed to get onto another vessel uninjured.

Watson said the couple wanted to thank all the boaties in the bay who came to help.

"It's knocked them around a bit, but they were lucky there were plenty of people there to help."

"It's a very fortunate story that ended well. It could have been a disaster story very easily," Watson added.