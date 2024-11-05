Subsequently, two other students came forward to detectives with accusations about Dooley, the Mail reported.

The accusations relate to incidents between 1988 and 1997 - when Dooley left New Zealand - allegedly at Dooley’s home or in a motel, often after victims went to sleep or had been encouraged to drink or smoke cannabis.

Police began investigating in 2008, the Westminster magistrates court heard in September.

But as the Kiwi had already been in the UK more than a decade, they didn’t think the offences merited extradition proceedings, the Mail reported, citing court papers.

Here, the case was reopened in 2016 after the mother of the Murupara man who took his own life mistakenly thought Dooley was back in New Zealand.

She then gave police details of more alleged victims.

One said he was sexually assaulted aged 14 after falling asleep during “parties” at Dooley’s home between 1991 and 1993. Another was woken to be sexually assaulted, aged 15, the Mail reported.

He just “really liked cuddles”, Dooley allegedly told one victim.

Charges were eventually laid against Dooley, an arrest warrant was issued, an extradition request sent to the National Crime Agency in Britain two years ago and the Kiwi captured in London in May last year.

Dooley denies wrongdoing, but a British judge has ruled the evidence he fed male students drink and drugs before assaulting them is strong enough for him to be extradited, the Mail wrote.

When approached by the Mail at his flat - metres from a primary school - Dooley said only that he was “fighting the extradition”.

The pensioner has claimed being forced to face justice in New Zealand would infringe his rights to “privacy and a family life” under the European Convention on Human Rights, the Mail reported.

However, he was said to have no family, few friends and “not much of a home” in the UK, they wrote.

Dooley’s claim is being considered by UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Despite allegations being made in New Zealand about Dooley, he was able to teach maths to young male school students in South London before being made redundant in 2015, the Mail reported.

And in 2021 he was arrested by Metropolitan Police after a homeless young Iranian refugee he took in claimed Dooley sexually assaulted him, they wrote.

No charges were laid.

New Zealand police have been contacted for comment.





