Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Extent of police falsifying breath tests ‘unfathomable’ - employment lawyer

RNZ
4 mins to read

About 120 police staff are under investigation after 30,000 alcohol breath tests were 'falsely or erroneously recorded'. Photo / RNZ, Alex Perrotet

About 120 police staff are under investigation after 30,000 alcohol breath tests were 'falsely or erroneously recorded'. Photo / RNZ, Alex Perrotet

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

One of New Zealand’s leading employment lawyers says she’s never seen anything on the same scale as the investigation into 120 police officers who were involved in falsifying alcohol breath tests across the country.

Barbara Buckett says the number of staff

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save