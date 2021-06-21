Explosives found at property in Kaiapoi, North Canterbury

Emergency services responded to the incident on Dale St in Kaiapoi at about 9am on Tuesday. Photo / Courtney Winter

Emergency services responded to the incident on Dale St in Kaiapoi at about 9am on Tuesday. Photo / Courtney Winter

A North Canterbury property has been cordoned off after explosives were found.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Dale St in Kaiapoi at about 9am on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said a container of blast caps was found by tradesmen working in the area.

"The NZ Defence Force has been advised and Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel will remove the blast caps."

The spokesperson said there was no risk of them detonating.

The property is a block of Housing NZ houses under construction.