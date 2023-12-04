Explosive railway cannisters have been stolen from a railway yard in Frankton, Hamilton. Photo / NZ Police

Police are investigating after explosive railway detonators were stolen from a railway yard in Frankton, Hamilton.

A police spokesperson said a train at the yard on Kent St was damaged, with several windows broken early on Saturday morning.

A railway detonator is a coin-sized device that is used as a loud warning signal to train drivers.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson says because of this, police are urging the public not to touch the items but instead call them straight away.

“The real concern is that if these railway explosives get into the hands of individuals who are not experienced with explosives, they could seriously harm themselves or others,” said Wilson.

As well as warning people about the explosives, police are also appealing for any sightings of suspicious activity in the area on Saturday, December 2 between 12am and 3am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 referencing file 231202/3142

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.



