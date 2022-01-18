Explosion in Castlecliff, Whanganui being investigated

The explosion happened around 5.30am, with locals taking photos of the glow it caused. Photo / Tristian Campbell

Fire investigators are looking the cause of an explosion at a commercial property in Whanganui this morning.

Crews were called to the property in Castlecliff at around 5.30am on Tuesday.

Residents took to social media to talk about the explosion and the orange glow that lit up the sky.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said investigators would spend the morning at the scene investigating.

Early indications from FENZ are that the cause is suspicious. It's not clear at this point what has caused the explosion, they added.