New Zealand|Politics

Explained: Why NZ needed a climate adaptation plan

7 minutes to read
Climate Change Minister James Shaw held a presser on Owhiro Bay beach to release New Zealand’s first ever National Adaptation Plan. Video / Mark Mitchell

Jamie Morton
By
Jamie Morton

Science Reporter

The Government yesterday unveiled its long-awaited National Adaptation Plan to help prepare the country for the worsening impacts of climate change. What's in it? What's not? Science reporter Jamie Morton explains.

Why did

