Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Explained: What to know ahead of NZ’s next ‘big boost’ against Covid-19

Jamie Morton
By
6 mins to read
Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says the bivalent booster gives added protection against variants circulating the globe. Video / NZ Herald

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says the bivalent booster gives added protection against variants circulating the globe. Video / NZ Herald

Eligible Kiwis are being encouraged to book an immunity top-up with the updated “bivalent” booster shot for Covid-19, available from Saturday. Science reporter Jamie Morton explains.

It’s been a long while since my last boost.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand