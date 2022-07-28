The warning about our road toll, bye-bye to Ashley Bloomfield and more schools forced to lockdown due to threats in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A police mission to stop what was earlier deemed a "suspicious vehicle" in Greenlane had a dramatic end 43km away.

A police spokesperson said they received information about a suspicious vehicle in Greenlane this morning.

Police officers attended and attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled, they said.

It was then tracked it travelling south to Papakura, before heading back north.

The vehicle rammed a patrol car before stopping on SH1 at Orewa, police said.

The occupants of the patrol car were not injured.

One person has been arrested. Officers continue to remain at the scene.

UPDATE 10:00AM

One lane north has been reopened. Allow extra time through this area while NZ Police remain on scene. ^TP https://t.co/n1dih5kX6b — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 28, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the northbound Johnstones Hill Tunnel was temporarily blocked following the incident.

A lane north has been reopened.

The agency is asking motorists to allow extra time through this area.