New Zealand|Crime

Exclusive: Oriwa Kemp's fight for her baby

3 minutes to read
Oriwa Kemp talks about motherhood. Credit: Michael Craig

Anna Leask
Anna Leask

Senior Journalist - crime and justice

One of the people jailed over the child abuse-related death of Rotorua toddler Nia Glassie is fighting authorities for custody of her newborn son - her fifth child who has been taken into care.

Oriwa

