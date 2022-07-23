TikTok videos filmed inside prisons are causing headaches for Corrections, such as this one purportedly captured in Auckland Prison at Paremoremo, the country's only maximum security facility. Video / Supplied

Auckland prisoners chasing social media clout are causing headaches for Corrections by posting videos on TikTok using smuggled phones, the Herald can reveal.

Corrections is fighting back against the trend by searching staff and raiding cells in the hunt for smuggled phones, and filing take-down requests with social media giants.

Video-sharing social media app TikTok has fast become the platform of choice among the underworld in New Zealand.

Videos by Kiwi gang members depicting patching ceremonies, motorcycle rides and the high life frequently garner thousands of likes and comments, spurring fears from law enforcement that the posts glamorise a life of crime.

And now prisoners are getting in on the action.

One video, since removed from the account that originally posted it but not unti it had been widely shared, shows inmates shadow boxing, with the title "Paremoremo Unit 4" - a high security unit - emblazoned across the top.

"We live, we live, shadow boxing," an inmate says as the video kicks off.

Auckland Prison at Paremoremo houses some of the country's toughest inmates and has New Zealand's only specialist maximum-security unit.

The phone in the video is obscured by a piece of fabric likely because the prisoners are in a landing covered by CCTV cameras.

"This is down the landing motherf*****s, we on camera right now so we trying not to get busted."

It is one of a number of TikToks filmed behind bars that have been brought to Corrections' attention, it is understood.

Smuggled smartphones are frequently found on prisoners and present an ongoing problem for the department.

The Tik Tok shows a masked man shadow boxing in Paremoremo prison. Photo / Supplied

Sources say phones can fetch a huge premium on the prison black market.

Corrections officers are scanned at gate houses in Kiwi prisons and face heavy sanctions if found bringing in phones or chargers - but contraband continues to make it through.

It is understood to be easier to get gear through when starting night shifts, when gate house checks are said to be more lax.

About three months ago, a senior Corrections officer who is a member of Mt Eden Corrections Facility's Site Emergency Response Team (Sert) came across a video on TikTok that appeared to have been filmed inside a cell at the remand prison.

Further investigation found it was filmed inside the cell of a member of the Bloods gang.

When Sert raided the cell on April 13 the officers found the prisoner had destroyed the iPhone so no data could be retrieved from it.

The prisoner told the officers he had bought the iPhone from another inmate, it is understood.

Corrections did not dispute this version of events and said no charge was laid against the inmate in question via Corrections' internal misconduct system.

The department would not say how many TikTok videos have been confirmed as being filmed inside Corrections facilities, saying it would require "substantial collation" as each incident report would need to be manually reviewed.

Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales said when the department discovers prisoners posting on social media, staff flag it with the relevant website and ask the company for it to be removed.

"When we receive information suggesting a prisoner is posting on social media, we urgently investigate to locate and seize any contraband, and hold the prisoners involved to account.

"Prisoners found in possession of contraband can be charged through the internal misconduct system.

A still from a video posted to TikTok from inside Paremoremo Prison Unit 4 from user rapid.wolf13 @tfftskruf Photo / Supplied

"We can, and do, make requests to social media sites for content to be removed."

Beales said Corrections uses a wide range of methods to stop the flow of contraband into prisons, an issue he said the Department takes "extremely seriously".

"These include extensive perimeter security, scanners and x-ray machines at entry points, camera surveillance, searches of staff, contractors and visitors, and their vehicles, specialist detector dog teams, including dogs that can detect cellphones, and prisoner telephone monitoring.

"Some prisoners go to extreme and elaborate lengths to introduce contraband into prison.

"Contraband may be concealed on a prisoner's body when they come into the prison, posted in with mail or property, thrown over perimeter fencing, or smuggled into the prison by visitors.

"Sometimes prisoners place a significant amount of pressure on their partners, friends or associates to risk attempting to bring contraband into prison for them."