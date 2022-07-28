Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Exclusive: Andrew Little promises 'more boots on the ground' to address mental health staffing crisis

6 minutes to read
Andrew Little, the health minister, says the government is committed to expanding the mental health workforce. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Alex Spence

Investigations editor

Health Minister Andrew Little will today announce a new initiative to "get more boots on the ground" in public mental health services that are struggling to cope with a rising tide of psychological distress, the

