New Zealand|Crime

Exclusive: After 33-year wait, Red Fox widow says guilty verdicts were 'wonderful news'

12 minutes to read
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

Gaye Bush waited 33 years for justice. When she heard on Monday that guilty verdicts had been returned for the two men accused of murdering her husband, Chris, at the Red Fox Tavern in 1987,

