Red Fox Tavern murder trial: What the unnamed accused told a prison mate

Christopher Bush (inset) was shot at the Red Fox Tavern in 1987. Photo / NZ Herald

One of the defendants on trial for the infamous fatal Red Fox Tavern robbery allegedly denied he was responsible in a cheeky way.

A man with name suppression and Mark Joseph Hoggart are on trial for the 1987 aggravated robbery of the pub and murder of its owner, Christopher Bush, in Waikato.

The Crown says two heavily disguised intruders, clad in balaclavas and gloves, burst in through a back door of the Maramarua tavern on Labour Weekend.

It is alleged one fired a sawn-off double-barrelled shotgun, killing Bush before his three staff members were tied up and just over $36,000 was stolen.

Both accused deny the charges.

Philip Dunbier, now aged 55, told the court that while in prison the unnamed accused talked about having a job lined up outside of Auckland.

The court has previously heard the defendant with name suppression was jailed for an aggravated robbery in Auckland in the early 1980s.

Dunbier said the prison talk probably related to a pub as they were "a bit easier than banks".

Crown prosecutor Natalie Walker asked if a weapon had been discussed.

"A shottie. Gotta be the shotgun mate."

When Dunbier saw the defendants again on the outside they had "flash new" bikes.

Walker asked if he ever questioned where the money had come from.

"You can't have that kind of conversation: 'nice bike, where'd you steal the money'. It doesn't work that way."

The Red Fox Tavern in Maramarua where publican Christopher Bush was killed in 1987. Photo / File

Dunbier also recalled a conversation on the beach, where he said the unnamed accused was more comfortable speaking.

"He was paranoid about being wired. Rightly so as it turned out."

The police had been around a lot, he said.

Dunbier said he asked the unnamed defendant if he was behind the fatal Red Fox Tavern robbery.

The accused denied it with a "bit of a cheeky look" on his face, he said.

Dunbier equated it to being like a wink and a nod, the court heard.

On Christmas Eve, 1987, Dunbier went to speak to police and agreed to help them with their inquiry.

Officers put Dunbier in a bugged Napier motel room with the aim of recording the unnamed accused.

Police paid some of Dunbier's expenses, which he described as "fish and chip money".

He said there had been a problem with the audio recording, however, because the TV had been too loud.

Both defendants were interviewed by police in January 1988.

Dunbier said the unnamed accused claimed they were "trying to set him up".

"He didn't have a very high opinion of police at the time."

During cross-examination, the unnamed defendant's lawyer Elizabeth Hall said in the early 1980s probation reports described Dunbier as "untrustworthy" and needing supervision.

"And violent. Let's not forget that bit," he replied.

She asked if he had committed crimes in Nelson, Christchurch and Auckland.

"Been offending everywhere I was," he replied.

Hall said Dunbier could come across pleasant and co-operative but would fabricate and embellish.

She said her client had repeatedly denied he was involved in what happened at the Red Fox Tavern.

The defence lawyer said it was "utter rubbish" that nearly 35 years later Dunbier was coming forward claiming her client had admitted it.

Dunbier in turn, denied that was the way he had put it.

He said the defendant had denied it with a bit of a cheeky grin.

Walker asked if Dunbier had told the truth when giving evidence today in court.

"Yes," he replied.

The jury trial, presided over by Justice Mark Woolford, continues in the High Court at Auckland.