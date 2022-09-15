George Junior Pikaahu during sentencing in the High Court in Blenheim today for the manslaughter of a Tongan seasonal worker in June last year. Photo / Tracy Neal

George Junior Pikaahu during sentencing in the High Court in Blenheim today for the manslaughter of a Tongan seasonal worker in June last year. Photo / Tracy Neal

A key figure in the Rebels MC gang has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the killing of a Tongan seasonal worker during a mass brawl in Blenheim last year.

George Junior Pikaahu was sentenced in the High Court in Blenheim today for the manslaughter of Hiko Lynch, who died last June of a fatal stab wound.

Auckland-based Pikaahu was initially charged with murder but admitted a lesser manslaughter charge in July this year.

Today he was also sentenced on charges related to the fatal stabbing, the stabbing of another man and the attempted stabbing of a third during the brawl.

The large brawl between gang members and seasonal workers was estimated to have involved about 50 people.



A group of Rebels gang members were visiting Blenheim from Auckland on June 20, 2021, when they spent an evening at popular bar Club Envy on Market St, where a large group of seasonal workers was also gathered.

Two of the Rebels members assaulted one of the seasonal workers in a stairwell as the gang was leaving around 3am, leaving the seasonal worker unconscious.

Gang members were walking towards their vehicles when seasonal workers Hiko Lynch and Vea Tonga heard of the stairwell attack and aggressively approached one of the gang members, punching him from behind.

Pikaahu, 35, who at the time was secretary of the gang's South Central Chapter, was about 5 metres away and ran to the fellow gang member's assistance. He drew a knife from his waistband and thrust it into Tonga's abdomen before turning to Lynch and stabbing him in the sternum.

During the melee, according to authorities, Pikaahu attempted to stab a third person who managed to evade the blow.

Fellow Rebels gang member Peter Uelese was also sentenced in Blenheim today.

He received six months' community detention and 100 hours' community work, plus 12 months' supervision on the charge of assault with intent to injure, which occurred during the same brawl.

On a charge of disorderly behaviour he was convicted and discharged.

Pikaahu's older brother, Māori Anglican bishop Te Kitohi (Kito) Wiremu Pikaahu ONZM, spoke in court today of the family's shame, and gave a moving apology to the family of Lynch, who were watching via a video link from Tonga.

More to come...