'Everyone is fine': TVNZ cameraman and gear survive being bowled down during live cross

Police and an ambulance crew at the scene. Photo / Nadia Tolich

The TVNZ cameraman knocked to the pavement while filming a live cross on Monday is fine - and so is his camera gear.

Camera operator Nick Dooner was filming Dr Shaun Hendy during a live cross on a Grey Lynn footpath about 5pm when a young person ran past, bowling him and another woman over.

A TVNZ spokesperson told the Herald today that everyone involved was fine and the equipment was not damaged.

While TVNZ didn't want to give its secrets away, it did have security measures in place, as well as extra health and safety precautions for reporting at alert level 4 in Auckland and alert level 3 outside of Auckland.



"To ensure the safety of our team, we don't disclose the specific security procedures followed either in our building or out in the field."

The disturbing end to the cross, which followed coverage of a live stand-up with the Prime Minister as she announced alert level changes, left viewers at home baffled over what had happened. Many took to social media to find out.

It also surprised TVNZ presenter Wendy Petrie who gasped as the camera crashed to the ground and said: "Oh I'm very sorry are you okay? ... Okay that wasn't good. I hope that the cameraman is okay."

St John and police both attended and an elderly woman was taken to hospital by ambulance after also being pushed and falling to the ground.

"There was no reason to believe this was specifically directed at our news team, nor was it anti-vaccination or anti-lockdown related," an earlier TVNZ statement said.

Police said the youth was located and taken back to their address where they were being dealt with by police.