Evacuations under way after gas main ruptures in Putaruru

Houses are being evacuated in Putaruru after a gas main rupture.
Fire and Emergency NZ and police arrived at the scene on Phillips St about 8.45am.
A FENZ spokeswoman said a gas line had been fully severed and gas was pouring out.
"We have started to evacuate nearby houses and are waiting for the gas authority," she said.
A police spokeswoman said it appeared the main had been ruptured by a spade and there was a strong smell of gas in the area.
"Police are helping fire crews with keeping people safe in the area," she said.
More to come.