Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Evacuations under way after gas main ruptures in Putaruru

Quick Read
FENZ and police staff are at the scene. Photo / File

FENZ and police staff are at the scene. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

Houses are being evacuated in Putaruru after a gas main rupture.

Fire and Emergency NZ and police arrived at the scene on Phillips St about 8.45am.

A FENZ spokeswoman said a gas line had been fully severed and gas was pouring out.

"We have started to evacuate nearby houses and are waiting for the gas authority," she said.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared the main had been ruptured by a spade and there was a strong smell of gas in the area.

"Police are helping fire crews with keeping people safe in the area," she said.

More to come.