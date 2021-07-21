Epsom fatal double stabbing accused will keep name suppression until murder trial

Herman and Elizabeth Bangera suffered fatal injuries at their Epsom home. Photo / Supplied

Herman and Elizabeth Bangera suffered fatal injuries at their Epsom home. Photo / Supplied

The man accused of murdering Epsom couple Herman and Elizabeth Bangera will keep name suppression at least until his trial next year.

At the High Court in Auckland today, legal arguments about the man were suppressed.

Justice Sarah Katz also suppressed her reasons for granting name suppression.

On June 9, the man accused of murder pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

At that High Court hearing, he appeared by audiovisual link from a psychiatric clinic.

He was also charged with the attempted murder of a third person after the fatal stabbings in Epsom on March 19.

A trial is scheduled to start on April 26 next year, lasting three weeks.

In the event the case does not go to trial for any reason, name suppression will continue until the court orders otherwise.

Elizabeth Bangera, 55, worked at the University of Auckland.

She and her husband Herman, who was 60, migrated to New Zealand from the Indian state of Goa, according to a neighbour.