Enys Delmage: Youth offenders or trauma victims?

By Enys Delmage
5 mins to read
The minimum age of criminal responsibility in New Zealand is 10 years old and has been since 1961. Photo / Jan H. Anderson, Getty Images, File

OPINION

Ten-year-olds are not hardened, unrepentant criminals – they are scared and often traumatised children.

This has been my experience in over 15 years of working with young people who present risks to themselves and

