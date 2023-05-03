Voyager 2022 media awards
Kushlan Sugathapala: We are fostering built-in poverty

By Kushlan Sugathapala
5 mins to read
Gaming machine operators earn 74 per cent of their revenue from the most deprived areas while giving them only 12 per cent of the grants. Photo / Andrew Warner, File

OPINION

“We typically don’t talk about poverty as a condition that benefits some of us,” is the provocative argument made in Matthew Desmond’s book Poverty, by America.

While lax regulations in the US encourage extreme

