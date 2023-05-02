Barry Soper: Heads should roll over Immigration NZ’s ‘dawn raid’ tactics

'There are surely more humanitarian ways of dealing with people who overstay their visas.' Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

If someone overstays their visa then the authorities have a right to talk to the offenders to at least establish why. Every country in the world does it - but it’s the way it’s done that’s the issue.

No one in this country wants to see a repeat of what went on here 50 years ago, cops bashing down doors and dragging the offenders away from their screaming children.

It was a dark chapter in New Zealand’s history and it’s one the Ardern Government profusely apologised to the Pacific community for, with Jacinda Ardern pictured sorrowfully embracing the descendants of those whose homes were invaded and denouncing it.

Ardern’s father Ross, as a young police officer, was ordered to take part in the Government-ordered crackdown and she said at the time of the apology that he was uncomfortable with the raids and felt it wasn’t part of a cop’s job.

Well, despite the “sorrow, remorse and regret” Ardern expressed at the mea culpa ceremony, incredibly they’re at it again.

Community Law South Auckland lawyer Soane Foliaki revealed to Tagata Pasifika that police showed up at 5am at the home of one of his clients, scaring his children and taking him into custody. The cops were banging on the back and front doors, the parents were upstairs with their youngest child while the other four children were left cowering downstairs.

The distressed children’s father was taken away.

And this raid wasn’t a one-off. Immigration New Zealand has confirmed about 18 or 19 raids have occurred between July last year and April this year, occurring “outside of hours” - which doesn’t take an immigration consultant to figure out what that means.

It seems the highly-embarrassed Government’s been blindsided on this one - at least that’s what they’re claiming - but the fact is the raids have continued, despite assurances given at the apology.

If Immigration didn’t consult the Government then bureaucratic heads should roll.

The sounds of dogs barking, people beating on doors and crying children played at the emotional apology ceremony should still be ringing in the Government’s ears with Ardern saying at the time the Pacific community continue to “suffer and carry the scars”.

There are surely more humanitarian ways of dealing with people who overstay their visas, like nabbing them after they leave their property for work.

The mighty minister, who seems to be in charge of everything that goes wrong, Michael Wood is now considering an amnesty for the 14,000 overstayers in this country.

Ardern essentially said the same thing almost two years ago!