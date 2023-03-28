Environment Canterbury ceases chemical spraying following ‘incident’

WorkSafe is making initial inquiries into the matter but confirmed an investigation into Environment Canterbury operations is not under way. Photo / Environment Canterbury

WorkSafe is making initial inquiries into the matter but confirmed an investigation into Environment Canterbury operations is not under way. Photo / Environment Canterbury

Canterbury’s regional council has confirmed it has stopped all chemical spraying after WorkSafe reported an “incident” in the region.

A statement from Environment Canterbury, obtained by the Herald revealed that all chemical spray operations have ceased, after WorkSafe notified the authority of the incident.

“[The notification] requires us to review how we spray chemicals,” the statement said.

“We are proactively ceasing chemical spraying, as our priority is always our people and ensuring everyone is working in a safe and healthy environment.”

When asked about the notification, WorkSafe told the Herald there had been an incident in January which sparked its attention.

WorkSafe is making initial inquiries into the matter.

“Please note, this is not an investigation at this stage,” a spokesperson for Worksafe said.

At this stage, WorkSafe has declined to comment on what the incident was.