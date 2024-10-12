Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Entrust election: Auckland residents need to think about the energy future they want – Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
"Think about what kind of energy future you want for Auckland."

"Think about what kind of energy future you want for Auckland."

THREE KEY FACTS

Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.

OPINION

If you live in central, east or south Auckland, it’s election time once again. Not that you couldn’t be forgiven for assuming otherwise.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Every three years – conveniently

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand