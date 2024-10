As such, eligible electricity account holders in the Entrust District of central, east, and south Auckland get annual dividend payments.

The latest of $350 was paid on September 18.

Entrust is governed by five trustees elected every three years by eligible electricity consumers by postal voting, using the First Past the Post (FPP) voting method.

In the last election, the turnout was only 9.5% of eligible voters, according to Greater Auckland.

Herald senior writer Simon Wilson told The Front Page six years ago, turnout was a low 17%.

“Entrust has been paying this dividend to the billpayers for a long time now. In 2006, which is when the current structure was established, the dividend was $310.

“Every year thereafter for the next six years, it fell in real terms. Then it grew for a little bit, but from 2018, it’s been falling and falling.

“If you look at the effect of inflation, if you use the Reserve Bank’s calculator and put $310 in 2006 into the calculator and see what it should be worth now, they should be paying us $483, not $350,” Wilson said.