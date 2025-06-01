Christchurch aerospace entrepreneur Mark Rocket became the first Kiwi in space on Blue Origin’s NS-32 mission.
Rocket and five others reached 105km, experiencing zero gravity during the 11-minute sub-orbital flight.
Kea Aerospace founder and Rocket Lab seed investor and former co-director wants to inspire more Kiwis to get involved in New Zealand’s aerospace sector.
An aerospace entrepreneur who legally changed his surname to Rocket has become the first Kiwi in space, blasting off aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepherd NS-32 mission in West Texas early yesterday (NZT).
Christchurch’s Mark Rocket, five fellow space tourists and a New Zealand flag reached an altitude of 105km, takingthem just past the Kármán line, an abstract boundary 100km above Earth separating our planet’s atmosphere and space.
The daytime sub-orbital flight, which lasted 11 minutes from launch to touchdown, was an incredible experience that “blew away my expectations”, Rocket told the Herald.
“Since I was a little kid, I’ve dreamed of going to space, and to … ride a rocket, experience zero gravity.
“I had the black and white outline of what I expected, but to add all the colours to that picture was just incredible.”
The experience began with a “huge adrenaline rush” as the rocket-propelled spaceship climbed into the sky, with a smooth acceleration until reaching a speed of more than 3400km/h, Rocket said.
“As the rocket’s going up, it’s correcting itself along the way. So you feel it sort of going from side to side. It’s a pretty thrilling, exciting, and a little bit nerve-wracking … you want that rocket to keep pointed up in the right direction.
“Then the main engine shuts off, and then a few seconds after that, and you get stage separation, which is a huge clunk [as] basically most of your spaceship drops off below you.”
It’s then that those inside the passenger capsule experience zero gravity.
“It was really easy to get around ... a real sort of gentle way of moving. My legs flipped around over my head and I just found myself upside down. It was a surreal experience.
“You’ve got that sort of tranquility and ease of movement, and you’ve got to change your mindset pretty quickly to look out the window and really kind of live in the moment. That was a really intense, emotional experience.
“[And] you can see the vast blackness of space and the Earth below. It was amazing to experience that.”
During two or three minutes of zero gravity Rocket unbuckled himself, with video showing the 54-year-old floating upside down as the curvature of the Earth filled the windows behind.
“Then you do want to get back to your seat pretty quickly, because as you start entering the Earth’s atmosphere, the Gs start to load up pretty quickly.
“It takes you up to 5Gs, it’s like five people’s body weight on top of you, and your face being stretched back. It’s only a few seconds and then as the atmosphere gets thicker, it slows down the spacecraft pretty quickly.”
Drogue parachutes followed by main parachutes allow the capsule to touch down safely, albeit with a “good thump”, Rocket said.
“It’s nothing too major, but you definitely know you’ve landed.”
Initially buying a ticket to board a Virgin Galactic rocket in 2006, the current president of Aerospace New Zealand changed to the Blue Origin programme after Virgin Galactic began experiencing delays and issues in launching its commercial space flights.
He wouldn’t say how much a seat on yesterday’s flight cost, having signed a non-disclosure agreement. Passengers spent two days in training for the mission.
Rocket, who was also a seed investor and co-director of Rocket Lab from 2007 to 2011, said before yesterday’s flight he wanted to inspire more Kiwis to get involved in the country’s fledgling aerospace sector.
“We have the talent, ambition, and ingenuity to make major contributions. Space is no longer the domain of superpowers and science fiction. It’s an exciting frontier for innovation, climate solutions, economic opportunity, and global collaboration.”
A “Star Wars-generation kid” who grew up reading books and watching films and news footage of US and Russian space exploration, he was also inspired by late New Zealand engineer and physicist William Pickering, Rocket said.
Wellington-born Pickering led California’s Jet Propulsion Lab, which “took the world to the planets and led the US to pre-eminence in the 20th century space race”, according to Engineering New Zealand.