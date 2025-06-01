Advertisement
Entrepreneur Mark Rocket makes history as first Kiwi in space on Blue Origin flight

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
Mark Rocket was one of six passengers on Blue Origin’s 12th human spaceflight early yesterday (NZT). Video / Blue Origin
  • Christchurch aerospace entrepreneur Mark Rocket became the first Kiwi in space on Blue Origin’s NS-32 mission.
  • Rocket and five others reached 105km, experiencing zero gravity during the 11-minute sub-orbital flight.
  • Kea Aerospace founder and Rocket Lab seed investor and former co-director wants to inspire more Kiwis to get involved in New Zealand’s aerospace sector.

An aerospace entrepreneur who legally changed his surname to Rocket has become the first Kiwi in space, blasting off aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepherd NS-32 mission in West Texas early yesterday (NZT).

Christchurch’s Mark Rocket, five fellow space tourists and a New Zealand flag reached an altitude of 105km, taking

