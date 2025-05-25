“Space is no longer the domain of superpowers and science fiction. It’s an exciting frontier for innovation, climate solutions, economic opportunity, and global collaboration.”
Twenty-five years ago, Rocket pledged he’d become the first New Zealander to reach space, legally changing his surname in 2000 as a reflection of his commitment to the field.
Initially buying a ticket to board a Virgin Galactic rocket in 2006, Rocket changed to the Blue Origin programme after Virgin Galactic began experiencing delays and issues in launching its commercial spaceflights.
The five individuals joining Rocket are a group of entrepreneurs, founders and space lovers: Panama’s Jaime Alemán, Canada’s Jesse Williams and Gretchen Green, Paul Jeris and Aymette Medina Jorge from the United States.