Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Entrepreneur arrested at Auckland International Airport, 1kg of meth found in carry-on luggage

By
Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The man was detained at Auckland International Airport on Saturday after arriving on a Malaysia Airways flight from Kuala Lumpur. Photo / Alex Burton

The man was detained at Auckland International Airport on Saturday after arriving on a Malaysia Airways flight from Kuala Lumpur. Photo / Alex Burton

An entrepreneur has been arrested at Auckland International Airport, after 1kg of meth was allegedly found in his carry-on luggage.

The man was detained on Saturday after arriving on a Malaysia Airways flight from Kuala Lumpur.

Charging documents released by Customs say the 57-year-old is accused of importing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save