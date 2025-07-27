It is the third alleged drug smuggling incident detected at Auckland International Airport in the last a week.
A life coach was arrested on July 23 after arriving from Denpasar, Bali.
The 36-year-old is accused of smuggling an estimated 20kg of methamphetamine into the country, allegedly hidden in vacuum-sealed bags of green tea.
Customs confirmed the man was a foreign national.
The passenger was identified for a baggage search during processing.
“An examination of tea packets inside the bag revealed a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
“This intercept has prevented up to NZ$21 million in social harm and cost to New Zealand. If sold in retail amounts, this amount of methamphetamine would be worth around NZ$6m.”
Auckland Airport said it fully supported the work of police and Customs in detecting and preventing international drug trafficking.
“The collective vigilance of all stakeholders in the airport ecosystem plays a critical role in disrupting illicit activities at the New Zealand end of the global drug supply.”
Just days earlier on July 20, a real estate broker was arrested at Auckland Airport and charged with importing 4kg of cocaine.
Customs said the 25-year-old woman arrived on a flight from Santiago, Chile, and was referred for a baggage search during processing.
She had allegedly tried to conceal cocaine in two suitcases.
“After a detailed examination of the suitcases, officers found the drugs concealed inside the panelling.”
Customs said the cocaine’s street value was about $1.552.
Katie Harris is an Auckland-based journalist who covers issues including sexual assault, workplace misconduct, media, crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2020.
