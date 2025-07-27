The man was detained at Auckland International Airport on Saturday after arriving on a Malaysia Airways flight from Kuala Lumpur. Photo / Alex Burton

An entrepreneur has been arrested at Auckland International Airport, after 1kg of meth was allegedly found in his carry-on luggage.

The man was detained on Saturday after arriving on a Malaysia Airways flight from Kuala Lumpur.

Charging documents released by Customs say the 57-year-old is accused of importing just over 1kg of the A class drug methamphetamine into New Zealand.

The drugs were allegedly found inside his carry-on luggage.

The man, who is listed as having no fixed abode, is due to appear in Manukau District Court today. He could face life in prison if convicted.