A scene from Aubyn Live Theatre’s school holiday production Pirates of the Curry Bean. Photo / Kathy Wolstenholme

It’s time to close the books as the school term ends and cast your gaze across the “sea of dreams” and enter a rip-roaring pirate adventure.

Aubyn Live Theatre’s school holiday production Pirates of the Curry Bean is led by charming narrator Deadeye played by Elly Grady.

Written by English playwright Craig Hawes, who has established himself as a leading writer of children’s musicals, Aubyn Live Theatre worked its magic transporting the audience to another world, seeking fortune and the odd lost relative.

Director Anne Jamieson moves this story along at the point of a cutlass, through lots of silliness, jokes and crazy characters.

As soon as the Periwinkle family discovers a treasure map, twins Jack and Liza, played by Hunter Thorne and Elsie Dunn respectively, along with their mother played with enthusiasm by Mandy Smith, who also has the mystery of a missing husband to solve, leave for distant shores.

Once on board the “The Crunchy Frog” they set sail for the island of Lumbago in the sea of Sciatica though I am sure many in the audience will know the way there already.

Commanded by Captain Cod played by Kenzie Atkinson with an eclectic group of adventurers led by Admiral Hornhonker played with suitable madness by Amy Dunn, assisted by “pressed” crew members Scuttle and Slack, played by Harry Burns and Libby Whitten, respectively.

Awaiting on the seven seas flying the Jolly Roger was The Curry Bean commanded by Captain Redbeard played with suitable redness by David Moys assisted by Squawk the Parrot played by Ruben Swart. The mate, who for obvious reasons was called Loopy Louie was played by Amelia Hunt who led a crew of cut-throats with suitable frightening names.

The island turned out to have inhabitants, with one in particular Chief Wonga played by Steve Dunn having a special surprise for the family. A troupe of mischievous monkeys added to the mayhem and I now know where ships rats go when they want a holiday.

Kayleigh Purvis as musical director has done an excellent job with the cast, especially in the ensemble numbers, singing was clear with some excellent projection. Clever choreography by Donna Smith, especially with the two ships cats played by Natalie Fourie and Alyssa New. Costumes by Kendra Campbell were sharp and colourful, a highlight of this production. Lighting effects, sound and the set were all to a high standard.

Due to the current recession, the treasure was not shared with the audience but what we did receive is fun with a capital F, highly recommended school holiday entertainment.

DETAILS

What: Pirates of the Curry Bean.

Where: Aubyn Live Theatre, St Aubyn St Hastings.

When: on until 21 April.

Tickets at eventfinda.co.nz

Reviewed by: Keith Russell.



