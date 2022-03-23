Mark Sanders, 43, of Te Awamutu was passionate about fishing. He was one of five victims when fishing charter boat Enchanter sank off North Cape on Sunday night. Photo / Supplied

Mark Sanders, 43, of Te Awamutu was passionate about fishing. He was one of five victims when fishing charter boat Enchanter sank off North Cape on Sunday night. Photo / Supplied

A Te Awamutu family is farewelling a son, brother, husband and father on Sunday — 43-year-old Mark Sanders was one of five victims who died when fishing charter boat Enchanter sank off North Cape on Sunday night in heavy seas.

A local builder, Mark is the son of Graeme and Gael Sanders.

He leaves behind his wife Megan and children Reese, Sienna and Ali.

A service for Mark is being held on Sunday.

Gael says Mark was a passionate fisherman and was on a dream charter when tragedy struck.

He had been planning the trip for months with some mates, and was keen to land a big one.

Tributes are pouring in for the five men who perished — all from the Waikato and all family men.

Mark Sanders with his wife Megan and family Ali, Reese and Sienna. Photo / Supplied

Mark's eldest child Reese sums up her great dad:

Our dad was genuinely one of the funniest guys you would have ever met. He'd never fail to make you laugh no matter how not funny the joke was, he'd make you crack a smile.

He was a very determined, motivated, perfectionist that would do absolutely anything for anyone. Especially us kids and mum, he loved us more than anything. A true family man.



Fishing is one of his main passions, he had many big catches in his time, but his main focus is always on the others on the boat catching the big ones. We have so many memories with dad that we'll cherish forever.

He was the most protective dad and was constantly there for us no matter what. We know he'll be looking down on us up there and always keeping us safe, as he did when he was with us. We will miss him more than words can explain.

He truly was an inspiration to us and we love him with all our hearts. Rest In Peace Dad — you will be forever missed.

A Givealittle page has been set up for Mark's family.