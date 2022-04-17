Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Emma Priest: Is victim-centric approach to rape trials eroding rights of defendants?

8 minutes to read
If an allegation of rape is brought to a courtroom, it must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt for a guilty verdict to be returned. Photo / Lynda Feringa, File

If an allegation of rape is brought to a courtroom, it must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt for a guilty verdict to be returned. Photo / Lynda Feringa, File

NZ Herald
By Emma Priest

OPINION:

We have heard a lot lately about the low conviction rates in sexual violence cases – although, in fact, conviction rates for sexual violation are actually in line with those for some other violent

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.