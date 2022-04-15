Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: Gaffes won't help Christopher Luxon defeat Jacinda Ardern

7 minutes to read
National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Fran O'Sullivan

Head of Business

OPINION:

Christopher Luxon must be kicking himself after recent gaffes, which would have seen his performance marked down if he was subject to the same performance reviews as his MPs.

Some three months into

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.