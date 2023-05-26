Emergency services rush to serious quad bike crash north of Auckland

Mama Hooch sexual predators finally named, what the Police Minsiter’s doing about rising youth crime and car crashes into gates of downing street in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious quad bike crash in a small town north of Auckland this morning.

At 8.48am, police received a report of a crash involving a single vehicle, on Ashton Rd, Whangateau, a police spokesperson said.

“It appears a quad bike has left the road. Emergency services are in attendance, initial indications are that there have been injuries.”

St John Ambulance was notified of a quad bike incident in Whangateau at 8.51am.

”We responded with two ambulances, one helicopter, one rapid response unit, one first response unit and one manager,” a St John spokesperson said.

”There is no further information at this time.”

Two fire engines and two support vehicles were also attending the scene, a FENZ spokesperson said.

An Ashton Rd resident told the Herald the top part of the street had been blocked off because of the slips so the neighbours had been using quad bikes to go up and down the road while repair work was being carried out.

She said she was not sure what had happened today but someone was definitely hurt and “there were access problems to get to the person injured”.

“It is a bit of a worry.

“There is a helicopter, three ambulances, at least two police cars, and three to four fire trucks at the scene,” she said.

MORE TO COME