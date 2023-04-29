Emergency services are attending an accident involving a vehicle on private property in West Auckland.
Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the address on McEntee Road in Waitākere earlier today.
A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said all communications were being handled by police.
“Emergency services are attending an incident involving a vehicle on private property on McEntee Road, Waitākere,” police said in statement.
“We don’t have further information to share at present.”
More to come.