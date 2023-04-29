Emergency services rushed to McEntee Road in Waitākere today to an incident involving a vehicle on a private property. Image / Google Maps

Emergency services are attending an accident involving a vehicle on private property in West Auckland.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the address on McEntee Road in Waitākere earlier today.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said all communications were being handled by police.

“Emergency services are attending an incident involving a vehicle on private property on McEntee Road, Waitākere,” police said in statement.

“We don’t have further information to share at present.”

More to come.