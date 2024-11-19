Emergency services responding to reports of a light plane crash in Tasman Bay near Nelson

Emergency services, including a NZDF aircraft, are involved in an emergency operation tonight at Tasman Bay near Nelson.

It’s understood multiple helicopters and at least one air force aircraft are involved in the operation, which is believed to involve a plane crashing into water.

“Police are responding to Ruby Bay following a report of a light plane crash landing off the coast of Tasman, reported around 7.30pm. We refer you to Maritime NZ for further as they are the lead agency.”

The Rescue Coordination Centre NZ says it is preparing a statement, as is the New Zealand Defence Force.