Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Emergency services responding to reports of a light plane crash in Tasman Bay near Nelson

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Emergency services, including a NZDF aircraft, are involved in an emergency operation tonight at Tasman Bay near Nelson.

Emergency services, including a NZDF aircraft, are involved in an emergency operation tonight at Tasman Bay near Nelson.

Emergency services are responding to an unfolding aviation incident tonight at Tasman Bay near Nelson.

It’s understood multiple helicopters and at least one air force aircraft are involved in the operation, which is believed to involve a plane crashing into water.

“Police are responding to Ruby Bay following a report of a light plane crash landing off the coast of Tasman, reported around 7.30pm. We refer you to Maritime NZ for further as they are the lead agency.”

The Rescue Coordination Centre NZ says it is preparing a statement, as is the New Zealand Defence Force.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Civil Aviation Authority said it is also aware of the incident but was unable to provide any information.

According to Flight Radar 24, a NZ Defence Force plane has joined the search.

Flight tracker image showing rescue helicopter responding to incident in Tasman Bay, east of Separation Point. Photo / Supplied
Flight tracker image showing rescue helicopter responding to incident in Tasman Bay, east of Separation Point. Photo / Supplied

More to come

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand