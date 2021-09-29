Emergency services responding to serious crash in Waikato

A number of people are believed to have been injured at a serious crash in Waikato this morning.
Northern fire communications said two crews are at the crash on Wharepuhunga Rd, Ōtorohanga, just northeast of Te Kuiti.
It was reported just before 5am.
Ambulance staff and police are also there.
Police have been approached for more information.