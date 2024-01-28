The accident happened near Leithfield in North Canterbury on SH1. Photo / Google

The accident happened near Leithfield in North Canterbury on SH1. Photo / Google

Emergency services are responding to a serious three-vehicle crash in north Canterbury which has closed part of State Highway 1.

Police said the crash on Ashworths Rd, Leithfield, was reported about 5.10pm.

“Initial indications suggest those involved are seriously injured,” they said in a statement.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand statement said three fire trucks, three support vehicles and a senior officer are in attendance.

SH1 is closed and diversions are in place for both north- and south-bound traffic.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible,” police said.

SH1 LEITHFIELD, CANTERBURY - SERIOUS CRASH - 5:25PM, SUN 28 JAN

We have reports of a serious crash on SH1 at Leithfield, near the intersection with Mill Rd. A road closure will shortly be in place. Avoid the area, use alternative routes where possible and expect DELAYS. ^CS pic.twitter.com/vdJLUgxxrH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) January 28, 2024

A Hato Hone St John statement said they were in attendance but police were the lead agency.

“Avoid the area, use alternative routes where possible and expect delays,” NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said on social media.

Meanwhile, emergency services were also responding to a serious single-vehicle crash that closed the Otira Highway, SH73, on the South Island’s West Coast.

The crash in Jacksons, Westland, was reported at about 3.40pm.

SH73 JACKSONS, WEST COAST - SERIOUS CRASH - 4:25PM

Due to a serious crash, SH73 is now CLOSED east of the intersection with Lake Brunner Rd. Avoid the area and delay travels at this time. ^CS pic.twitter.com/scocdWl1wi — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) January 28, 2024

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries,” police said.

More to come...