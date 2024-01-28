Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Emergency services responding to serious crash in Leithfield, North Canterbury, SH1 closed

NZ Herald
Quick Read
The accident happened near Leithfield in North Canterbury on SH1. Photo / Google

The accident happened near Leithfield in North Canterbury on SH1. Photo / Google

Emergency services are responding to a serious three-vehicle crash in north Canterbury which has closed part of State Highway 1.

Police said the crash on Ashworths Rd, Leithfield, was reported about 5.10pm.

“Initial indications suggest those involved are seriously injured,” they said in a statement.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand statement said three fire trucks, three support vehicles and a senior officer are in attendance.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

SH1 is closed and diversions are in place for both north- and south-bound traffic.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible,” police said.

A Hato Hone St John statement said they were in attendance but police were the lead agency.

“Avoid the area, use alternative routes where possible and expect delays,” NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said on social media.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meanwhile, emergency services were also responding to a serious single-vehicle crash that closed the Otira Highway, SH73, on the South Island’s West Coast.

The crash in Jacksons, Westland, was reported at about 3.40pm.

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries,” police said.

More to come...

Latest from New Zealand